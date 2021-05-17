Bank employee held for siphoning off Rs 8 crore from accounts in Kerala

A bank employee in Kerala was held on charges of siphoning off over Rs 8 crore from various accounts.

Vijeesh Varghese, who was a clerk at Canara Bank's Pathanamthitta branch, allegedly siphoned off cash by closing many inactive fixed deposits. His fraudulent activity came to notice in February after he accidentally closed the FD of another bank employee.

Vijeesh, who was ex-navy personnel, was absconding. A police team nabbed him from a hideout in Bengaluru on Sunday and he was brought to Kerala. He was learnt to have told the police that he used the money for online games and share trading.