Bank security guard opens fire on employee, injures him

He fired three rounds from his licensed weapon on the Class IV employee

  • Jul 14 2021, 19:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A bank security guard allegedly opened fire on an employee and injured him at Abids here on Wednesday after the latter repeatedly teased him over a period of time, police said.

He fired three rounds from his licensed weapon on the Class IV employee of the state-run bank, of which one round hit him and two, the wall, a senior police official said.

The injured man, an outsourced employee, was rushed to a nearby hospital by some of the bank staff members, police said.

The incident occurred on the premises of the bank near the security guard's room.

The senior police official, quoting doctors at the hospital, said the employee was out of danger. The security guard has been taken into custody, police said.

firing
bank employee
Hyderabad

