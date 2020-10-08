Bars in Kerala to remain shut for some more time as state govt rejects plea to allow operations

Bars and beer parlours in Kerala will remain shut for some more time as state government rejected pleas of bar hotel owners to allow bars and beer parlours to open shops.

Owing to lockdown bars and beer parlours were allowed to carry out sale of liquor and beer in bottles only, which was normally restricted to state government agency run outlets.

In view of the plea of bar and beer owners for permission to resume retail sales, Kerala Excise department gave a report that bars and beer parlours may be allowed to function by following social distancing norms.

But the government on Thursday decided not to allow it considering the ongoing Covid-19 surge in Kerala. Health department and police raised strong objections against allowing bars and beer parlours to serve liquor to customers, especially citing that it would be difficult to ensure social distancing.