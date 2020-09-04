Battered in successive elections, DMDK begins posturing ahead of assembly polls

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu may be eight months away, but the Desiya Dravida Murpokku Kazhagam (DMDK) of actor Vijayakanth has already begun posturing, in an apparent bid to stay relevant in the state’s political landscape.

The posturing comes even as the DMDK has been battered by dwindling vote share in subsequent elections, mass exodus of leaders and an “uninspiring leadership” with Vijayakanth keeping indoors mostly due to his ill-health.

Though the party’s stature in state politics has witnessed a downslide in the past few years, the DMDK’s top brass – Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha and his brother-in-law L K Sudhish – are now projecting the party as an “alternative to the DMK and AIADMK” once again and their party chief as the “king.”

While Premalatha spoke to the media twice in a fortnight about DMDK being the alternative to the existing political parties, Sudhish stoked a controversy by posting a cartoon that appeared in a Tamil daily during the run-up to the 2016 assembly polls showing late M Karunanidhi falling at the feet of Vijayakanth.

Though the party has long been claiming as an alternative, it has aligned with AIADMK and BJP twice in the past. The party’s talks with DMK in 2016 and 2019 failed.

“People are yearning for a change and they do not want to stick to the two parties DMK and AIADMK that have ruled Tamil Nadu for long. DMDK has a bright chance to form the government in Tamil Nadu,” Premalatha said on August 31.

Political analysts say the recent statements from DMDK leaders are nothing but a desperate attempt to project the party as one of the key players and not to “increase its bargaining power” during alliance talks and seat negotiations ahead of the elections.

They also say Vijayakanth lost his “political glory” longtime back and is evident from the fact that the DMDK was forced by the AIADMK to agree to four Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and denial of a Rajya Sabha nomination to Sudhish.

“It is nothing but posturing and an act to increase bargaining power. The party had lost its relevance long back and is now at the mercy of the BJP. The party’s vote share has also dwindled to less than three percent. And such statements are only to keep reinforcing their relevance,” Prof Ramu Manivannan, Head of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration, University of Madras, told DH.

Once projected as an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK and launched with much fanfare in 2005 when stalwarts M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa were in active politics, DMDK’s rise was meteoric and so was it fall as its vote share shrunk to a mere 2.19 percent in 2019 from an impressive 10.3 percent in 2009.

With a notable 8.38 percentage in its debut elections in 2006 when Tamil Nadu voted for a new assembly, the party did remarkably well three years later during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections by securing 10.3 percent votes. However, the percentage came down to 7.88 percent in 2011 Tamil Nadu assembly when the DMDK aligned for the first time since inception with the AIADMK to fight the elections.

Since 2011, the party’s downfall began, and its vote share has been witnessing a slide every election. While the percentage in 2014 Lok Sabha polls fell to 5.19 percent, it went further down to 2.39 percent in the assembly elections held two years later. An alliance with the AIADMK also could not help the party increase its vote share as the DMDK secured just 2.19 percent of votes in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.