BBMP bans protests, rallies in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru

Reining in on the burgeoning protests, rallies and demonstrations in Bengaluru especially in the central parts of the city that are affecting free movement of traffic, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council on Saturday resolved to impose ban on holding any type of protests and demonstrations in front of the Town Hall with immediate effect.

The civic body, while imposing the ban on protests, has also written to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to give permissions for protests, rallies only in Freedom Park. Defending the decision, Mayor Goutham Kumar said, “The protests in front of the Town Hall are causing a lot of inconvenience to programmes held at Town Hall, owned by the BBMP.

Further, these protests are also affecting the free movement of traffic resulting in prolonged traffic-snarls. Hence, to safeguard the sanctity and purpose of the Town Hall and decongest the traffic scenario, we have taken a decision to ban protests and rallies in front of the Town Hall.”

However, the opposition Congress leaders in BBMP have cried foul over the decision and termed it as crackdown on the CAA protests. Speaking to media persons, Abdul Wajid, Leader of the opposition in BBMP said, “The state government is afraid of the unity of CAA protests. Town Hall in Bengaluru has witnessed maximum number of protests and by deciding to impose a ban, the government is curtailing the fundamental rights of the citizens. We condemn this decision of the government.”