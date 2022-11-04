BDJS head denies hand in operation lotus in Telangana

BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally denies alleged involvement in operation lotus in Telangana

He said the allegations were baseless, and he had no connections with anyone who attempted to bribe the TRS MLAs

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 04 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 21:35 ist
Thushar Vellappally. Credit: Special arrangement

Kerala-based Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Thushar Vellappally has denied the allegations that he was part of BJP's operation lotus in Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleged that Vellappally, NDA's candidate against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in 2019, was involved in BJP's bid to bribe four TRS MLAs. The agents who met the MLAs were in touch with Vellappally, who is close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rao had alleged.

Vellappally told DH over the phone that he was unnecessarily being dragged into the issue. He said the allegations were baseless, and he had no connections with anyone who attempted to bribe the TRS MLAs. He added that the allegations are being raised as part of "family conflicts" in the TRS.

Vellappally is the son of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

Thushar Vellappally
Kerala
Telangana
Operation Lotus
India News

