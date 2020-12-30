Bedi, staff undergo Covid-19 test after woman employee turns positive

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi along with her entire team of staff at the Raj Nivas underwent Covid-19 tests on Wednesday after a woman employee reported positive for the virus and was hospitalised here.

The 26-year old woman employee attached to the social media wing in the Raj Nivas had visited her native Coimbatore and also Karaikal in the last few days, Bedi said. "I and all the staff in my office were tested today... we will be getting the result tomorrow. We will again undergo another screening five days later," the former IPS officer told PTI when contacted.

The woman employee was admitted to premier health institute JIPMER on Wednesday, a Health department spokesman said. He said Bedi and all the 27 staff in Raj Nivas were tested by a team of doctors.

Earlier, in July, Bedi had tested negative for the coronavirus after an employee of the Raj Nivas was found to be infected with it.