Kerala cop accused of sexual assault a serial offender

'Behaviourally unfit' Kerala cop charged with sexual assault expelled from service

A serial offender, the accused officer had been suspended four times since 2006 and faced departmental action 11 times as part of various disciplinary proceedings

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 11 2023, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 16:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Crime Branch inspector in Kerala, who was facing charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman complainant, has been expelled from service.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant issued an order removing R Sivasankaran, a crime branch inspector in northern Kasaragod, with immediate effect, an official statement here said.

The officer was found to be "behaviourally unfit" to continue in the position and the decision to remove him from the service was taken under the Section 86 (3) of the Kerala Police Act.

A serial offender, the accused officer had been suspended four times since 2006 and faced departmental action 11 times as part of various disciplinary proceedings, it said.

The charges he had faced included rape, illegally amassing property, implicating innocent people in cases, trespassing and so on, it said.

In the present case, the officer was served a show-cause notice and the DGP himself heard his defence. But, the decision to remove him was taken as the police chief found that his arguments were baseless, the statement added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
Police
Kasaragod

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

When love is in the hair...

When love is in the hair...

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

 