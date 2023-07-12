Bengaluru double murder victim was involved in chit fund scam in Kerala

The unexpected demise of Chief Executive Officer of Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd Vinu Kumar in the alleged double murder incident in Bengaluru on Tuesday has shocked many in his native village in Kerala. Kumar was a native of Kuzhimattom near Panachikkad in the Kottayam district.

According to local sources, Kumar, 45, was involved in a chit fund scam in Kottayam several years back and left the place thereafter.

Now only his mother Rukmini and an uncle are staying at their house at Kuzhimattom. His father Raveendran Nair and a brother died earlier. Kumar's body is likely to be brought here by Wednesday night and funeral would be performed by Thursday.

Panachikkad Grama Panchayat Vice President Roy Mathew told DH that Kumar was earlier involved in the Apple Tree chit fund case that surfaced more than five years back. Many cases were registered against him and police from various places used to come to the locality to serve warrants.

"Most of us were not aware of the current whereabouts of Kumar. We only knew that he was somewhere in Bengaluru," said Mathew, who is the ward member of the region also.

After the news of Kumar's death broke out, many of his relatives and friends reached the house and arrangements for funeral are being made.

Kumar's lawyer B Mohanlal said that the cases pertaining to the chit fund firm were being settled legally. Kumar was a director of the firm.

All properties of the firm were taken over by the registrar of companies and the depositors were being settled through legal process.