Bengaluru man screened for coronavirus after his return from China

A Bengaluru resident was screened for Coronavirus at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest diseases and has been tested negative.

The patient had a history of travelling to Wuhan in China on a business trip. However, on his return, he had developed symptoms following which his samples were sent for test.

Dr Prakash Kumar, deputy director, communicable diseases told DH that the patient was admitted on Wednesday. However, it was kept secretive as the department did not want the patient to be disturbed and ensure complete isolation.

"He had certain symptoms and fever. As an immediate measure, he was isolated at RGICD where 10-bed ward has been set up to attend to any suspected cases. His samples are negative," said Dr Kumar.

Previously, four Chinese citizens, who had travelled to Bengaluru from Wuhan in China where the ourbreak has been reported, were also kept under a close watch by the department. Their details were gathered and they were asked to report to the health department before making any travel plans in the state.