Bengaluru students held for sexually assaulting friend

Two students have been arrested on Friday for allegedly spiking their female friend's drink and sexually assaulting her in Bengaluru.

According to Bangalore Mirror, the 19-year-old girl filed a complaint against the two accused, following which they were nabbed. In her complaint, the victim said that the two friends persuaded her to accompany them in a party where one of them allegedly spiked her drink.

Feeling unwell, she wanted to return to her PG, but the two managed to convince her to stay back at their place, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her.

"After some time Nikhil (name changed) gave me something to drink and I vomited. I felt uneasy and decided to return to my PG. However, Nikhil forced me to go to his house stating that I was not in a condition to go to my PG. He convinced me saying that I can go home in the morning. I did not suspect any foul-play as he was a friend," the victim was quoted as saying by the publication.