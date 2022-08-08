'Berlin' Kunhananthan Nair passed away

'Berlin' Kunhananthan Nair passed away

Nair started his political work right from his childhood through Communist party's children's movements

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 08 2022, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 23:40 ist

Veteran Communist leader and former journalist P K Kunhananthan, popularly known as Berlin Kunhananthan Nair, died at the age of 96 at his native place Kannur in Kerala on Monday.

Nair started his political work right from his childhood through Communist party's children's movements. He worked for Blitz newspaper and many Communist publications from Berlin for nearly two decades and subsequently got the name Berlin Kunjananthan Nair. He attended the Communist Party's first party congress in Bombay in 1943.

Nair was a strong critic of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the stand-off between Vijayan and veteran CPM leader V S Achuthanandan during the early years of 2000. He was even ousted from the party in this connection in 2005, but later he rejoined in 2015.

Last year Nair told a section of media that Vijayan proved to be taking the right stand and was becoming a more efficient Chief Minister than E M S Namboothiripad.

He was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time.

Vijayan condoled the death of Kunhananthan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala

What's Brewing

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

 