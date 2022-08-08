'Berlin' Kunhananthan Nair passed away

Veteran Communist leader and former journalist P K Kunhananthan, popularly known as Berlin Kunhananthan Nair, died at the age of 96 at his native place Kannur in Kerala on Monday.

Nair started his political work right from his childhood through Communist party's children's movements. He worked for Blitz newspaper and many Communist publications from Berlin for nearly two decades and subsequently got the name Berlin Kunjananthan Nair. He attended the Communist Party's first party congress in Bombay in 1943.

Nair was a strong critic of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the stand-off between Vijayan and veteran CPM leader V S Achuthanandan during the early years of 2000. He was even ousted from the party in this connection in 2005, but later he rejoined in 2015.

Last year Nair told a section of media that Vijayan proved to be taking the right stand and was becoming a more efficient Chief Minister than E M S Namboothiripad.

He was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time.

Vijayan condoled the death of Kunhananthan.