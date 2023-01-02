BF.7 variant not yet found in passengers who returned to Tamil Nadu from abroad

As many as 13 passengers who returned from various countries to Tamil Nadu since December 24 have tested positive for Coronavirus and genomic sequencing of their samples have concluded that none of them are infected with BF.7 variant, which accounts for the majority of fresh cases in countries like China.

Genomic sequencing of 93 samples collected in the month of December have shown that Omicron is the most-dominant variant in Tamil Nadu with 91 of them being infected with the variant. The sequencing of the samples was done at the State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL) established by the state government at the height of the Covid second wave in 2021.

A 39-year-old mother and her six-year-old daughter, who returned to Madurai from Chennai via Sri Lanka, were found to have been infected with BA.5.2. “They are currently isolated at their home in Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district. They are not infected with the BF.7 variant which is the most dominant variant in countries like China,” Ma. Subramanian, Health Minister, said.

He also said none of the 13 passengers, who tested positive for Covid-19 during random testing at airports, have been infected with the BF.7 variant, which is spreading at a rapid pace in several countries. “Others who returned from Bangkok, Muscat, and Dubai are also infected with other variants. So far, we don’t have the BF.7 variant in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The minister said Omicron was the most dominant variant in Tamil Nadu and that over 98 per cent of the samples sent for genomic sequencing seem to be infected with the variant while only 2 per cent was infected with Delta.

“These samples were collected in the month of December and sent for genomic sequencing. We will continue to conduct genomic sequencing of Covid-19 samples,” Subramaniam added.

The Health Department had on December 26 asked all private laboratories in the state to send samples of Covid-19 positive cases on a daily basis to SPHL for genomic sequencing. Tamil Nadu has so far reported over 35 lakh positive cases with over 7 crore samples tested since January 2020. As many as 38,049 persons have lost their lives to Covid-19 virus.