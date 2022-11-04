Bharat Jodo Yatra to take a break on November 4 in Telangana

Bharat Jodo Yatra to take a break on Nov 4 in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week

  Nov 04 2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take a break on Friday and will resume from Medak in Telangana on Saturday.

“#BharatJodoYatra will take a day's break on 4th Nov. We begin afresh from Medak, Telangana on 5th Nov," the Bharat Jodo's official Twitter handle said.

The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and seven parliamentary constituencies in the poll-bound Telangana, spanning a distance of 375 km before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The Wayanad MP has been meeting intellectuals and leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors, during the party campaign in the southern state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.

The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

