Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad meets Telangana CM

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad meets Telangana CM

Azad and Rao discussed Dalit issues, division of people in the name of caste, social discrimination and attacks on Dalit communities in the country.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 29 2023, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 11:15 ist
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (right) and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (left). Credit: X/@balkasumantrs

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and discussed issues related to Dalits, including attacks on the community. Hailing the programmes, including the flagship financial assistance 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, which have been implemented in Telangana for the uplifitment of the Dalits, Azad said they have become a role model for the country, an official release said on Friday.

Azad and Rao discussed Dalit issues, division of people in the name of caste, social discrimination and attacks on Dalit communities in the country, it said. The Bhim Army chief expressed hope that the development activities of Dalits in Telangana will pave the way for solving the problems of the community in the country in future.

Read | KCR 'remote controlled' by PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Telangana

Azad praised the installation of the 125 feet statue of B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad by the BRS government and naming the new Telangana Secretariat complex after Ambedkar, it added.

He invited the CM to be the chief guest at the Bhim Army Mahasabha to be held on August 26 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Under the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, a beneficiary family is given a grant of Rs 10 lakh for them to start a business or trade of their own to emerge out of poverty. Azad met Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday and also paid a visit to the Ambedkar statue here.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K Chandrasekhar Rao
Chandrashekar Azad
India News
Bhim Army
BRS

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon: 'Kartavya' limited to campaigns

DH Toon: 'Kartavya' limited to campaigns

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Clean up pollution control board

Clean up pollution control board

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Telling time or retelling it?

Telling time or retelling it?

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 