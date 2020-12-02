Big sharks involved in Kerala gold smuggling case

With the Kerala gold smuggling case accused revealing the involvement of some 'big sharks' in the case, the customs is planning to record the statement of key accused Swapna Suresh before a magistrate.

A court in Kochi considering the gold smuggling case stated on Tuesday that some big sharks were behind the gold smuggling racket. The court made the remarks in an order extending the custody of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar.

Swapna, as well as another accused Sarith PS, who were former employees of UAE consulate in Kerala, revealed during recent quizzing by the customs that some others were behind the smuggling. The court maintained that the shocking details revealed by the accused could not be disclosed at this point as it could affect the investigation.

Sources said that in the wake of the serious revelations of the accused, the customs was planning to record the statement of the accused before a magistrate.

The investigation agencies are suspecting the involvement of Sivasankar in gold smuggling, especially in helping the release of baggage containing gold by misusing his official position. It was also suspected that gold was smuggling through ship also.