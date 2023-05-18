Big victory for state government’s legal efforts: Tamil Nadu parties on Jallikattu verdict

Political parties and individuals fighting for the cause on Thursday wholeheartedly welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgement on Tamil Nadu allowing the traditional bull-taming sport of Jallikattu, saying the verdict is a result of the “legal struggle” undertaken by the state government following massive protests by youngsters on the Marina Beach here.

While the AIADMK, which as the ruling party passed the Bill allowing the conduct of Jallikattu, said the judgment was a victory to the efforts taken by the party government in January 2017, the BJP said the credit goes only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who suggested the idea of a state-specific amendment after the Supreme Court banned the sport.

Referred to as eru thazhuvuthal (embracing the bull) in Sangam Literature, Jallikattu is deep-rooted in Tamil culture and a symbol of Tamil pride and valour. However, the sport was banned for a few years after animal lovers alleged bulls that participate in jallikattu are tortured by those who tame them.

A massive protest by youngsters on Marina Beach in Chennai and elsewhere in Tamil Nadu forced the then AIADMK government to bring a state-specific amendment to allow the conduct of the sport. The amendment was brought in through an ordinance with the support of the Union Government.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said the verdict which has given the green signal for the conduct of Jallikattu which signifies the valour and culture of the Tamil race should be enshrined in “golden words” in the history of Tamil Nadu.

“This is a major victory to the legal struggle undertaken by the state government. The DMK dispensation is constructing a mega gallery for conducting Jallikattu. Let us make 2024 Jallikattu as victory celebrations of the verdict,” Stalin said in a statement.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said it was the AIADMK government which ensured the conduct of Jallikattu by passing an Ordinance and replacing it with a bill in the Assembly by convening a special session.

“Our former minister C Vijayabaskar had led a delegation to Union Minister impressing them on the need to conduct the sporting events. Even after the bill was passed, the AIADMK participated in the court proceedings to ensure that the bill is not struck down,” he said.

TN BJP chief K Annamalai thanked Modi for his “persistent efforts” to ensure the ban on the cultural sport Jallikattu was lifted in its entirety. Annamalai reminded it was the UPA government which introduced a notification to ban the sport and the ban was lifted only during Modi’s tenure in January 2016.

“However, the Supreme Court stayed the government order enabling the continuation of the ban. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, after the Stay of government order in SC, requested the State government of Tamil Nadu to pass an ordinance. The same was done after much persuasion & deliberation in January 2017,” he added.

P R Rajasekaran, president, Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai, who is also a litigant in the case, told DH that the Supreme Court validating the TN law is a “major victory” for the proponents of the sport which has been played for several centuries. “It has always been an inherent part of our culture. The Supreme Court has reinforced it today. We are very happy as our long-held stand has been vindicated by the country’s highest court,” he added.