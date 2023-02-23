Big win for EPS as SC allows him to continue as AIADMK interim General Secretary

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the Madras High Court’s decision, which allowed former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

This comes as setback to rival party leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) in a long-drawn-out tussle over the party’s leadership.

“We have upheld the order of the Division Bench of the High Court dated 2.9.22, and made our earlier interim order permanent,” a bench led by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said.

The bench also said that it has not dealt with the matter of resolutions before the party that were being heard by a single judge.

“We leave it open for the said resolutions to be dealt with in accordance with law. We do not seek it necessary to allow the impleadment applications,” the bench said.

The court rejected Panneerselvam's challenge and allowed EPS to continue as interim general secretary of the party.

Advocate Balaji Srinivasan, who represented the EPS faction said the top court allowed Palaniswami to continue as the AIADMK interim General Secretary. The Madras High Court had passed the order on September 2, 2022.