Bihar flood: Over eight lakh affected across ten districts

The incessant rainfall in upper catchment area of Nepal, followed by torrential rains in North Bihar, has wreaked havoc and made lives of around eight lakh people in ten districts of Bihar miserable. The heavy discharge of water, around 4.67 lakh cusecs, from Valmiki Nagar Barrage in Champaran district, which shares border with Nepal, has further compounded the problem.

Embankments at many places have breached, standing crops washed away, state highways submerged and a large section of population in North Bihar has been forced to take shelter on National Highway-28 and NH-31.

Rivers like Kosi, Gandak, Kamla Balan, Bagmati and Adhwara are in spate and flowing well above danger mark at Supaul, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi and Madhubani respectively. The State Government has pressed into service 13 teams of NDRF and eight teams of SDRF for relief and rescue operations.

"The worst affected are farmers. With early rainfall (since June), most of the farmers had completed paddy transplantation by the first week of July. However, the flood water has washed away standing crops. Besides, prolonged accumulation of water is likely to destroy maize crops too," an expert from Rajendra Agriculture University (RAU) in Samastipur argued.

However, there seems to be no relief for people of Bihar as the Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall on Saturday too. Already, the rainfall, followed by heavy discharge of water from Valmiki Nagar barrage, has breached the approach road of Gandak Mahasetu which connects Gopalganj with West Champaran. Even in East Champaran, an embankment was breached near Sikrahana on Thursday, resulting in flooding of State Highway (SH-74) and several villages.

"Movement of trains on Samstipur-Darbhanga section too has been stopped till further orders due to flood water touching girder near Hayaghat bridge," Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway (ECR) Rajesh Kumar told Deccan Herald here on Friday.