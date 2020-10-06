Bineesh Kodiyeri appears before ED in drugs case

Bineesh Kodiyeri appears before ED in drugs case

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 06 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 15:58 ist
Bineesh Kodiyeri. Credit: Facebook

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on Tuesday deposed before the Enforcement Directorate here over charges of his links with an accused in the drug seizure case.

The ED had served a notice directing him to appear before them on Tuesday in connection with his alleged links with one of the accused arrested in the drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The NCB had arrested Anikha D, R Ravindran and Mohammed Anoop in August from Bengaluru for allegedly possessing drugs.

They are accused of supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers. It is suspected that Bineesh has links with Mohammed Anoop. The ED had questioned him on September 9.

The youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri has close links with some members of a drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
CPI(M)
ED
drug issue

What's Brewing

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

First fossil feather found belonged to this dinosaur

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Here's how male Baboons benefit from female friends

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

Can climate change burden people of colour more?

California wildfire doused, drinking water now a danger

California wildfire doused, drinking water now a danger

Lakhs shackled for mental health issues: HRW

Lakhs shackled for mental health issues: HRW

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Why so blue, Tarantula? A mystery gets a new clue

Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study

Faces more important for humans than dogs, says study

 