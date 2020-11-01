Bineesh Kodiyeri complains of back pain, taken to hospital

Bineesh K complains of back pain, taken to hospital

Bineesh was arrested under the anti-money laundering law on October 29 following which a city court sent him to the agency's custody till November 2

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 01 2020, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 22:49 ist
Bineesh Kodiyeri. Credit: PTI

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka, was on Sunday taken to a hospital here for a check-up after he complained of back pain, sources said.

Bineesh was arrested under the anti-money laundering law on October 29 following which a city court sent him to the agency's custody till November 2.

On Sunday evening, Bineesh reportedly complained of back pain following which he was taken to the Bowring Hospital for check-up.

The central agency alleged that the "drug peddler" in the case, Mohammed Anoop, was a "benamidar" of Bineesh.

The ED probe stems from a Narcotics Control Bureau investigation that claimed to have busted an ecstasy pills drug trafficking racket in Karnataka in August along with the arrest of Anoop and two others.

Bineesh has maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up the restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago.

