Bineesh Kodiyeri to remain in ED custody for another five days

The ED had produced Bineesh before the special court dealing with the money laundering cases

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 02 2020, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 20:23 ist
Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate officials, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

A special court on Monday extended custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to the Enforcement Directorate by five more days.

The ED had produced Bineesh before the special court dealing with the money laundering cases as the four-day custody came to an end today.

The investigation agency sought five more days custody stating that the accused did not cooperate with the probe, which the court granted.

The ED arrested Bineesh on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to a drug seizure in Karnataka and took him into its custody for four days to interrogate him.

On Sunday night,he reportedly complained of back pain following which he was taken to the Bowring Hospital for check-up.

On Monday morning, the ED took him from the hospital and produced him before the court.

Bineesh's lawyers challenged the ED's plea stating that he was in bad shape due to severe back pain.

They also stated that he vomited several times in the hospital.

However, the court turned down their plea.

The central agency alleged that the "drug peddler" in the case, Mohammed Anoop, was a "benamidar" of Bineesh.

The ED probe stems from a Narcotics Control Bureau investigation that claimed to have busted an ecstasy pills drug trafficking racket in Karnataka in August along with the arrest of Anoop and two others.

Bineesh has maintained that he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for setting up a restaurant business in Bengaluru a few years ago. 

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
Enforcement Directorate
CPI(M)
Money Laundering

