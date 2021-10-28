Bineesh Kodiyeri's bail in drugs case to come as relief to father, CPI(M)

Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri getting bail in the Bengaluru drug trafficking case will be a relief to the CPI(M) as Kerala is gearing up to host the Party Congress in April 2022.

The chances of Balakrishnan returning to the party Kerala secretary post have also increased.

Bineesh's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on October 29 last year had triggered a political row in Kerala, especially since the state was heading for the crucial Assembly elections. Two weeks later, Balakrishnan had stepped down as the party state secretary.

Though the party's official version was that Balakrishnan was taking leave due to medical reasons, it was clear that it was a damage control exercise. Nearly a year later, the party state secretary post has remained vacant. Left-front convenor A Vijayaraghavan was given only the state secretary's charge.

Hence, the bail to Balakrishnan's son could lead the way for Balakrishnan's return as party state secretary.

Sources close to Balakrishnan said that since the ED failed to produce any solid evidence linking Bineesh with the drug trafficking racket, it was now very clear that the ED's action against Bineesh was part of a political ploy of BJP ahead of the elections. The people of Kerala already gave a befitting reply to the BJP in the Assembly election, hence there was no moral obstacles for Balakrishnan to return as party state secretary.

Party sources said that since the party's state conference was set to happen in another couple of months, the new state secretary would be most likely to be selected only during the conference.

Bineesh was implicated by the ED in the money laundering case after one Mohammed Anoop, who was held for drug trafficking in Karnataka, was found to be having financial dealings with him. He was also found to be using Bineesh's bank cards. Hence the ED suspected that Bineesh was funding the drug trafficking racket.

Bineesh also faced several allegations of association with shady characters and cheating case accused. His political connections was allegedly being used by the fraudsters.

Watch latest videos by DH here: