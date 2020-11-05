Bineesh Kodiyeri's wife alleges ED attempted to plant evidence

As the Enforcement Directorate search at the house of Kerala CPM secretary's son Bineesh Kodiyeri in Thiruvananthapuram ended after 24 hours by Thursday morning, Bineesh's wife alleged that the central agency attempted to plant evidence against her husband in the Sandalwood drug case.

Bineesh's wife Renita told media that the ED pressurised her to sign on the search report mentioning that a credit card in the name of Mohammed Anoop, one of the key accused in the Bengaluru drug trafficking case, was recovered from Bineesh's room. She said that the ED could not recover anything else from the house and the credit card seemed to be a planted one.

Also read — As ED tightens grip on Bineesh, Congress targets CPM

She said she had not seen the ED recovering the card from the house and hence she refused to sign on the search report that mentioned that the card was recovered from the house.

The ED officials pressurised for hours to sign on it. They said that Bineesh could be saved only if she signed on it, alleged Renita, adding that she refused to sign on the documents. She claimed that her husband was innocent.

Also read — Drugs case: ED conducts searches at Bineesh Kodiyeri's residence, multiple locations in Kerala

Meanwhile, a team of Kerala Police blocked the ED officials while they were leaving Bineesh's house. They received a complaint from a relative of Bineesh that his wife, child and mother-in-law were illegally detained in the house. After the ED officials offered to give a statement, the police allowed them to leave the premises.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights also visited Bineesh's house following a complaint of denying the right of Bineesh's three-year-old child. ED allowed Bineesh's wife, daughter and her mother to meet the commission. They alleged that the basic needs of the child could not be met owing to the 24-hour-long search by the ED. The commission later said that action would be initiated as the child's rights were being denied.

Earlier in the morning, Bineesh's relatives, including two maternal aunties, staged a sit-in in front of Bineesh's house alleging that Bineesh's wife and child were kept in illegal detention.

The ED raid is in connection with Bineesh's alleged involvement in Sandalwood drug peddling case. Bineesh is already in the custody of ED in Bengaluru.

Considering protest, the search was carried out with CRPF officials guarding the house.