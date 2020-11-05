Bineesh Kodiyeri's wife, children held hostage, allege relatives

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) search at the house of Kerala CPM secretary's son Bineesh Kodiyeri in Thiruvananthapuram crossed 24 hours, high drama prevailed with Bineesh's relatives staging a protest in front of house alleging that his wife and children were held hostage.

Also read — As ED tightens grip on Bineesh, Congress targets CPM

The relatives also filed a petition with the Kerala Child Rights Commission and the commission reached Bineesh's house. Based on a police complaint given by Bineesh, a police officer held talks with ED officials and later told relatives that the search was in the last stages.

The ED raid is in connection with Bineesh's alleged involvement in Sandalwood drug peddling case. Bineesh was already in the custody of ED in Bengaluru.

Also read — Drugs case: ED conducts searches at Bineesh Kodiyeri's residence, multiple locations in Kerala

The ED conducted searches at Bineesh's house on Tuesday morning. There were reports that the ED procedures were getting delayed as Bineesh's wife was willing to sign on certain documents, including a debit card in the name of an accused in drug peddling case.

Bineesh's wife Renita, two children and her mother were present in the house. The house is guarded by CRPF officials.