Bird flu in Kerala, massive culling being initiated

Alappuzha district animal husbandry officer Dr A G Geo said that the disease was found in samples tested from a batch of around 13,000 duck

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Dec 09 2021, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 21:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Bird flu has been confirmed among ducks in Alappuzha district of Kerala and around 20,000 ducks were  being culled.

Kerala Animal Husbandry director A Kowsigan said that the disease was confirmed by Wednesday evening and culling activities were swiftly initiated in the region. Migratory birds frequenting the locality due to its wetlands has been a suspected source of infection. No cases were reported from any other parts of the state.

Alappuzha district animal husbandry officer Dr A G Geo said that the disease was found in samples tested from a batch of around 13,000 ducks and all the ducks were culled. Around 10,000 more birds, mainly ducks, in a radius of one kilometre were also being culled as a precaution.

Earlier, when bird flu was reported in the district among ducks large scale culling had to be initiated. With Christmas and New Year festivals right around the corner, farmers are concerned about the sales of duck that are usually high this time of the year. The government will pay compensations, to the farmers.

Bird Flu
Kerala
India News

