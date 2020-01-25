Bishop Franco seeks discharge in nun rape case, files plea

Former bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal on Saturday filed a discharge petition in the case pertaining to the rape of a nun in Kerala.

The discharge petition was filed at a court in Kottayam district considering the case. It is posted for hearing on February 4.

The Kerala police earlier filed charge sheet against Franco. He allegedly sexually assaulted a nun of a convent at Kuravilangad in Kottayam district 13 times between 2014 and 2016.He was charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code for rape, unnatural sex, illegal detention and criminal intimidation.