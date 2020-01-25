Bishop Franco seeks discharge in nun rape case

Bishop Franco seeks discharge in nun rape case, files plea

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 25 2020, 14:18pm ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2020, 17:46pm ist
Reuters file photo

Former bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal on Saturday filed a discharge petition in the case pertaining to the rape of a nun in Kerala.

The discharge petition was filed at a court in Kottayam district considering the case. It is posted for hearing on February 4.

The Kerala police earlier filed charge sheet against Franco. He allegedly sexually assaulted a nun of a convent at Kuravilangad in Kottayam district 13 times between 2014 and 2016.He was charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code for rape, unnatural sex, illegal detention and criminal intimidation.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Franco Mulakkal
rape
Comments (+)
 