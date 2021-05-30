BJP activist stabbed in Kerala

A BJP activist on Sunday suffered stab injuries when two groups of party activists clashed at Vadanappally in this central Kerala district on Sunday, police said.
The activist, aged below 30 years, was stabbed by another person said to have a criminal background, on the premises of a government hospital here.
They clashed over a Facebook post in connection with the recent hawala money case allegedly involving some party leaders, police said.
The injured man was rushed to a government hospital and his condition is stable as of now, a police official said, adding that no one has been arrested in this regard.
