BJP appoints L Murugan as new Tamil Nadu President

In a surprise choice after dithering for six months, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed L Murugan, currently the vice-chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), as the President of its Tamil Nadu unit.

Murugan replaces Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was appointed as Telangana Governor on September 1, 2019. Murugan is the second Dalit President of the Tamil Nadu BJP after S P Kirubanidhi who headed the state unit from 2001 to 2003.

The choice of Murugan is surprising not just because he is little-known in the political circles but also because of several senior leaders, including H Raja and former union minister Pon. Radhakrishnan jockeyed for the state president post that fell vacant six months ago.

Sources said the appointment of Murugan is an attempt by the BJP to woo the Dalit community in Tamil Nadu where the party lacks any support base.

“I will strive to take the party to new heights in Tamil Nadu by working in tandem with senior leaders who have worked for the party for the past few years and decades,” Murugan said after his appointment.

Murugan, a lawyer by profession, is currently the vice-chairman of NCSC and stoked a controversy recently by claiming that “love jihad” was the reason behind the murder of a BJP functionary in Tiruchirappalli despite the police maintaining that personal enmity was the motive for the crime.

He also heard a case filed by a BJP functionary alleging that the office of Murasoli, DMK’s mouthpiece, stands on a panjami land meant for Dalits. However, the DMK rubbished the allegation and has filed a defamation case against PMK founder S Ramadoss and BJP state secretary R. Srinivasan for levelling “baseless” allegation.