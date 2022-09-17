BJP blames TRS for Amit Shah's convoy halt in Hyderabad

A security lapse occurred during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit in Hyderabad on Saturday when a car briefly obstructed his convoy's path into a hotel, where he was to hold a meeting with Telangana BJP leaders.

Spotting the red car near the entrance of the Telangana tourism-run Haritha Hotel at Begumpet, Shah's security halted the convoy. The commandos approached the car and allegedly smashed the rear windshield as the driver was not moving the vehicle away.

The car incidentally belonged to a small-time TRS functionary identified by news agencies as Gosula Srinivas who was at the driving seat at the time of the incident. The lapse allowed the BJP leaders to accuse the K Chandrashekar Rao government of willful neglect in providing proper security to the VVIP.

“Instead of planning proper security, the TRS government is busy planning lapses in security. It is second time in two weeks that TRS leaders have posed a threat to visiting dignitaries in our state. Today, the Home Minister of India faced threat at a building right next to Pragathi Bhavan (CM K Chandrashekar Rao's heavily fortified office cum residence),” the Telangana BJP accused in a tweet.

The city police however stated the car halt lapse as purely accidental.

The incident comes following the breach of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's security by a local TRS leader Nand Kishore Vyas a few days back, when Sarma was in Hyderabad attending the Ganesh nimajjanam event.

Shah later held a review meeting with the state BJP leaders inside the hotel. The home minister who was in the city to attend the Hyderabad liberation day events also participated in a programme to distribute aid devices to the physically challenged marking the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.