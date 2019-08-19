BJP can’t replicate Karnataka model in Telangana: KTR

Taking serious note of the corruption charges made by BJP working President J P Nadda on Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party, its working president K Taraka Rama Rao warned the BJP against trying to replicate Karnataka experiment in Telangana.

“There are no innocents here. All are stalwarts," he said. Nadda on Sunday said that Telangana is in the wish list of BJP.

KTR’s response came at a constituency level meeting on Monday. KTR challenged Nadda to come out with evidence and put it before the people. “I never heard the name Nadda. Where is his “adda” (address)”, Rao said. He then gave point to point counter to Nadda’s allegations.

“BJP may think its coup worked in Karnataka so they can replicate it in Telangana. It won’t work here,” KTR reminded BJP adding, "BJP and Congress are unable to digest the growth and prosperity of Telangana, he pointed out.

” They want to create some trouble. They are not happy with the peace in Hyderabad. They want to instigate communal violence in Hyderabad. They will not succeed”, he said without naming the Liberation of Hyderabad from Nizam the BJP is planning to celebrate.

“The BJP copied our Rytu Bandhu scheme and renamed it. They copied our Mission Bhageeratha scheme and named it as Jal Shakti Abhiyaan. They copied our Arogya Sri scheme and named it Aayushmaan Bharat”, KTR said. KTR also wanted to know if any BJP rules state in the country has 24-hour free power supply to the farming sector like in Telangana.