BJP centres Hyderabad poll campaign around small disputed shrine at Charminar

A small, disputed shrine contiguous with one of the four iconic minarets of Charminar has become the cornerstone of the BJP's Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election campaign.

On Sunday, the last day of canvassing for Tuesday's polls, Home Minister Amit Shah's election tour in the city began with an aarti-pooja at the Bhagyalakshmi temple.

The party's GHMC electioneering began from here ten days back, with Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's visit. Bandi invited Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to take a truth pledge there regarding an alleged fake letter in his name to the election authorities.

Sanjay, who alleges a nefarious connection between the TRS and the AIMIM, even asked KCR to prove his Hindu credentials by visiting the temple.

The temple dedicated to Goddess Bhagyalakshmi stands across the road from the Mecca Masjid in the communally sensitive old city.

The police, a perennial presence here, are deployed in extra numbers, with eyes peeled on Fridays.

The BJP's unprecedented focus on the temple is seen by analysts as the party's attempt to challenge the AIMIM in its bastion while promoting a communal divide across the city appealing for Hindu votes.

The Archaeological Survey India which supervises the Charminar maintains that the temple is an intrusion on the monument's premises. While there is no documented evidence to show that the shrine is older than six decades, BJP leaders claim it is at least 200 years old. Some Hindu groups claim that the temple site predates Charminar built-in 1591.

The AIMIM led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has opposed the Hindu shrine and its expansion public several times earlier.

In November 2012, the party legislators gathered in protest, when the temple management restored the roof as per the Andhra Pradesh high court orders.

Last November, during the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict in the Supreme Court, Owaisi, reacting to a question, wondered if the “ASI under the BJP government can take action,” on the disputed Bhagyalakshmi temple site.

The HC had asked for status-quo maintenance at the site. Devotee darshans, daily rituals go on. The temple is now in the spotlight.

The Telangana BJP blames the ruling TRS for making the Bhagyalakshmi temple an election issue by questioning BJP leaders' visits to the shrine.

“The TRS which has failed in city's administration is now selling fear to the voters, making baseless charges of BJP attempting communal disturbances,” Rao told DH.