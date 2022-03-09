BJP claims 'victory' over Telangana job notification

The Telangana BJP has faulted chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for delaying job recruitment by four years and pushing the blame on the BJP led government at the Centre.

State unit chief Bandi Sanjay described Rao's announcement of notification for over 80 thousand government jobs as result of the pressure exerted by his party.

“The CM is responsible for unemployed youth ending their lives. While the Biswal committee (constituted by Rao) said there are over 1.9 lakh vacancies in the state, where have the rest jobs gone?,” Bandi questioned on Wednesday after the CM's statement on jobs in the assembly.

The BJP leader said they would not rest till all the posts are filled, as per the CM's commitment.

Age limit

The Telangana government has decided to enhance the upper age limit by 10 years for all the direct recruitment, other than for uniformed services like police.

With the decision, the upper age limit will be 44 years for OCs, 49 years for SC, ST and BCs and 54 years for physically challenged.

Out of the 80,039 jobs, the highest number of vacancies are in the home (police) department at 18,334, followed by the education and health sectors.

Besides, 11,103 personnel working on contract basis would be regularised.

The CM said that here after, “there will be no contract appointments system in the state.”

Rao said that his government had, with a humane approach, decided to regularise the services of all contractual personnel, working as on 02 June 2014 - Telangana formation date.

“But, some political parties filed cases in the court. But our government pursued the cases with determination, which resulted in the High Court dismissing these writ petitions in December. As all obstacles are cleared now, we would regularise services of contract employees.”

Henceforth vacancies will be identified in advance and an annual calendar for recruitments will be published. Recruitment will be in a transparent manner. Notifications shall be issued with sufficient time gap to enable the job aspirants to compete in all competitive examinations, the CM said.

