BJP, Congress clash in Telangana during protest against Agnipath

BJP and Congress workers clashed in Hanamkonda town of Telangana on Friday, resulting in injuries to few persons.
The incident occurred when Congress workers staged a protest against the central government's recently announced scheme Agnipath for Army recruitments.
When the protesters reached near the BJP office and staged a dharna, workers of the saffron party raised an objection. This led to an argument between the two sides. Soon it snowballed into a clash and both sides attacked each other.
BJP workers attacked the vehicles of Congress leaders. The incident triggered tension in the area. Police intervened to control the situation, and undertook a baton charge to disperse the clashing groups.
