BJP, Cong clash in Telangana during Agnipath protest

BJP, Congress clash in Telangana during protest against Agnipath

The incident occurred when Congress workers staged a protest against the Central government's recently announced scheme Agnipath for Army recruitments

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 01 2022, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 22:50 ist
BJP, Congress workers clash in Telangana. Credit: IANS Photo

BJP and Congress workers clashed in Hanamkonda town of Telangana on Friday, resulting in injuries to few persons.

The incident occurred when Congress workers staged a protest against the central government's recently announced scheme Agnipath for Army recruitments.

When the protesters reached near the BJP office and staged a dharna, workers of the saffron party raised an objection. This led to an argument between the two sides. Soon it snowballed into a clash and both sides attacked each other.

BJP workers attacked the vehicles of Congress leaders. The incident triggered tension in the area. Police intervened to control the situation, and undertook a baton charge to disperse the clashing groups.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Telangana
BJP
Congress
Agnipath
India News
Agnipath Row

What's Brewing

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

 