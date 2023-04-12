BJP continues to woo Kerala church leaders 

The BJP is making efforts to strengthen its relationship with the Christian community in Kerala despite facing criticism from Congress and CPM.

Sawar Dhanania, the chairman of the Rubber Board, recently met with Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, who had offered support to the BJP if rubber prices were increased to Rs 300 per kilogram. Dhanania promised to take up this demand with the Centre.

There were reports that Alphonse Kannanthanam, a former minister of state and bureaucrat-turned-politician, was added to the BJP core committee in Kerala, which the party has denied. Kannanthanam previously had responsibilities in the Christian-dominated North East states.

The Congress and CPM have been critical of the BJP's efforts to reach out to Christians, citing attacks on Christians in other parts of the country. However, the BJP has countered that the Congress and CPM are worried about Christians and Muslims getting closer to the BJP, and that greeting church heads on festivals is not a new gesture.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stated that the CPM government's strong stance has prevented the BJP-RSS from launching attacks on Christians in Kerala.