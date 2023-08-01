BJP demands 'comprehensive' probe into Udupi washroom video incident

BJP district unit demanded a comprehensive probe into the Udupi washroom incident and staged a protest in front of Town Hall on Monday.

Adding that the CM should take the issue seriously, BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel addressed protestors and demanded a comprehensive probe into the incident. Instead of mere interrogation of three girl students who committed the offence, the police should unearth the hidden truth, including the vested interests behind the incident.

“We want a comprehensive probe into the incident. Let government decide whether it wants to constitute a Special Investigation Team or judicial inquiry into the incident,” he said. “Jihadi forces are raising their head after Congress government came to power in Karnataka. Instead of booking cases against those demanding action in Udupi incident, government should arrest those who had hoisted Pakistan flag and shouted pro-Pakistan slogans,” he said.

"Siddaramaiah led government has joined hands with the jihadis. It is following anti-Hindu stand. There is PFI, Kerala jihadi behind the incident. Our fight will continue till all those involved in the incident are arrested,” Kateel declared. “It is not a one day incident. Students have revealed that such students have been repeated six to seven times. "Just like Kerala Files, this is Udupi Files," Kateel said.

Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty accused Congress government of conspiring to bury the incident. "The government should hand over the case to SIT to probe," he urged. “Jihadi government is in the state. The miscreants are engaged in threatening the police claiming that their government is in power. If Hindus were involved in recording video, the Congress would have raised the issue. Instead of protecting girl students, government is silent on the issue,” he said.

MLA Bhagirathi Murulya said, “Udupi SP is acting as an agent of Congress government. Police should act as per the law and ensure that accused are punished. Girl students should be cautious while making friends," she advised.

DK BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri suspected love jihadi as main factor behind the incident. "Had police taken action immediately after the incident came to light, BJP would not have staged a protest,” he declared. MLCs Kota Srinivas Poojary, Prathap Simha Nayak, MLAs Vedavyasa Kamath, Umanath Kotian, Rajesh Naik, Harish Poonja among others were also present.