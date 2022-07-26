BJP, DMK ally VCK object blaming one community for Kallakurichi violence

Latching on to a media report that said Tamil Nadu intelligence officers have reportedly concluded that the perpetrators of the violence inside a school in Kallakurichi belonged to Scheduled Castes, the state BJP on Tuesday wondered how did the police decide to pin all the blame on “one community.”

Thol Thirumavalavan, chief of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) an ally of the ruling DMK, said police’s conclusion was “wrong” and sought to know who leaked the “secret information” to the media. He also alleged that intelligence officers were against VCK and Dalits.

The media report had alleged members of an OBC community, to which the school correspondent belongs, had claimed that the school was damaged by members of the Dalit community from seven villages. It also said there was no clarity on how the Intelligence concluded that the perpetrators were Dalits.

A 16-year-old student, who belonged to neighbouring Cuddalore district, was staying in the school hostel, and allegedly jumped to death on July 12. However, the family alleged foul play in the death and demanded action against the school management citing the girl’s suicide note in which she has blamed two teachers for “torturing her” and the postmortem report which spoke of injury marks in her body.

Hundreds of students and locals had converged outside the campus at around 10 am on July 17 and entered the premises forcibly by overpowering the police, who were outnumbered till additional personnel joined in quelling protests. Television footage showed protesters pushing down barricades, entering the school premises, setting buses parked on fire, and vandalising school name boards – some were seen taking away the furniture as police looked on helplessly.

In a series of tweets, TN BJP chief K Annamalai said it has been “proved once again” that social justice was a mere slogan under the DMK government. “Police who watched violence being unleashed in Kallakurichi have now pinned the blame on one community. The media report has exposed the intelligence department. How did the intelligence come to a conclusion that all those involved in the violence are Dalits?” he asked.

Thirumavalavan, Lok Sabha MP from Chidambaram, said there is a concerted effort to divert attention from the student’s death to the July 17 violence on the school premises. He said the intelligence’s reported conclusion is to bring disrepute to Dalits and the VCK.

“The actions of intelligence now show that looks like aiding those people. The conclusion (that Dalits were responsible) seems to be the handiwork of casteist police officers. The government should act against the officers who leaked the information to media,” Thirumavalavan added.

Annamalai also took an indirect dig at Thirumavalavan, saying some political parties instead of addressing the issue are aggrieved as to how the news got leaked to media.