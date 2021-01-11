BJP flag on Gandhiji statue stirs row in Kerala

A BJP flag was found draped on a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of BJP-ruled Palakkad municipality, triggering a row.

The incident that triggered strong protest from other political parties happened a couple of weeks after Sangh Parivar activists unfurled a 'Jai Sri Ram' banner on the municipality building during local body election victory celebrations.

It was on Monday morning that the Gandhiji statue was found draped with a BJP flag. The police removed it after the incident triggered strong protests. The BJP local leadership denied involvement in the incident, while the CPI(M) and Congress staged protests. Police are now probing the incident.