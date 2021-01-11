BJP flag on Gandhiji statue stirs row in Kerala

BJP flag on Gandhiji statue stirs row in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvanathapuram,
  • Jan 11 2021, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 21:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

A BJP flag was found draped on a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of BJP-ruled Palakkad municipality, triggering a row.

The incident that triggered strong protest from other political parties happened a couple of weeks after Sangh Parivar activists unfurled a 'Jai Sri Ram' banner on the municipality building during local body election victory celebrations.

It was on Monday morning that the Gandhiji statue was found draped with a BJP flag. The police removed it after the incident triggered strong protests. The BJP local leadership denied involvement in the incident, while the CPI(M) and Congress staged protests. Police are now probing the incident.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Mahatma Gandhi
BJP

What's Brewing

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Cult leader jailed for 1,000 years for sex crimes

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

Virat, Anushka become parents to a baby girl

 