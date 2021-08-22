BJP fulfils ‘car gift’ vow made to district presidents

BJP fulfils ‘car gift’ promise made to district presidents

Vanathi Srinivasan, Nainar Nagendran, M R Gandhi, and C Saraswathi are the four MLAs who represent BJP in the Tamil Nadu Assembly

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Aug 22 2021, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 19:10 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

Four district presidents of Tamil Nadu BJP hit a jackpot on Sunday when they drove home luxurious SUVs for helping the party open its account in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after two decades. BJP won one each assembly seat in Coimbatore, Erode, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts in the April 6 assembly elections.

Presidents of the above-mentioned district units were handed over Innova Crysta SUV by Union Minister of State L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.

The cars were presented to them in line with an announcement by Murugan in 2020 that an Innova vehicle will be given to district presidents who ensure that the party wins a seat in their jurisdiction. The party had announced the incentive then to “rejuvenate” the cadre and help the BJP win seats in the assembly election.

Vanathi Srinivasan, Nainar Nagendran, M R Gandhi, and C Saraswathi are the four MLAs who represent BJP in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The party won 4 out of the 20 seats it contested.

Maharajan (Tirunelveli), Dharmaraj (Kanyakumari), Sivasubramanian (Erode), and Nandakumar (Coimbatore) got the car keys on Sunday.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

New catfish species found in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

'Curses' stop these UP villages from celebrating Rakhi

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Rescue centre now home to orphaned rhinos of Assam

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Bridge, standing crops damaged in Ladakh flash floods

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Tagore's message of communal harmony with a Rakhi

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

Plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Aus 110 mn yrs ago

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

We’re all exhausted but are you experiencing a burnout?

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

A look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming movies

 