BJP fulfils ‘car gift’ promise made to district presidents

Four district presidents of Tamil Nadu BJP hit a jackpot on Sunday when they drove home luxurious SUVs for helping the party open its account in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after two decades. BJP won one each assembly seat in Coimbatore, Erode, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts in the April 6 assembly elections.

Presidents of the above-mentioned district units were handed over Innova Crysta SUV by Union Minister of State L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai.

The cars were presented to them in line with an announcement by Murugan in 2020 that an Innova vehicle will be given to district presidents who ensure that the party wins a seat in their jurisdiction. The party had announced the incentive then to “rejuvenate” the cadre and help the BJP win seats in the assembly election.

Vanathi Srinivasan, Nainar Nagendran, M R Gandhi, and C Saraswathi are the four MLAs who represent BJP in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The party won 4 out of the 20 seats it contested.

Maharajan (Tirunelveli), Dharmaraj (Kanyakumari), Sivasubramanian (Erode), and Nandakumar (Coimbatore) got the car keys on Sunday.

