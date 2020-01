A BJP functionary was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants at a market here on Monday, police said.

Vijaya Raghu (40), a zonal secretary of the party at Palakarai, was working in the market area when a group of the assailants surrounded him and killed him before fleeing the scene, the police said. CCTV footage is being examined to identify and catch the culprits, they said, adding that a case has been registered.