BJP has the potential to give new direction and vision to Tamil Nadu: ex-IPS Annamalai

K Annamalai, the former IPS officer who earned the sobriquet ‘Singham’ for his flamboyant style of functioning during his tenure in Karnataka, is joining the BJP on Tuesday and is likely to contest the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu due in 2021.

Even before joining the BJP, the former IPS officer, who resigned from service in 2019, became a target on Tamil Twitter for his pro-BJP views. Annamalai speaks to Deccan Herald’s E.T.B. Sivapriyan on his political plans and why he took the plunge into politics. Excerpts:

Q: You are joining the BJP after refuting reports on this. Also, you have been maintaining that you will wait for some time before taking the political plunge. What led you to take the plunge now?

A: I have always been a nationalist. The reason why I joined IPS was also because of my nationalistic feelings. I resigned from IPS and wanted to work with the people without any political identity. I wanted to be myself and bring about a social change, but I have realised that a political change is also necessary. Especially for a state like Tamil Nadu which needs a different path now. I have always maintained that I admire Narendra Modi and keeping all this in mind, I thought BJP was the best choice. At the same time, we have to maintain the respect and identity that Tamil Nadu has. The state needs a new vision and direction and I am convinced that the BJP will be able to provide the vision and direction.

Q: What will be your role in the BJP in Tamil Nadu?

A: I really do not know. I am joining the BJP unconditionally. I will take up any responsibility that they give me. I have taken this decision after much thought.

Q: There is a perception that you are being soft launched by the Sangh Parivar as part of its grand plans for Tamil Nadu. You were trolled on Twitter for your views. And then your decision to join the BJP comes. Your comments.

A: I attended several functions and went to temples. I have always maintained that I liked Modi and his leadership very much. I have never hidden my opinion anywhere and I did everything openly. But the call to join the BJP was taken very late. In the beginning, I decided to wait for a year and experiment with a different way of reaching out to the people (other than politics) but when I thought of a more effective way, I decided to join politics. At the same time, I hope to maintain a part of my identity also and what I do among the people.

Q: BJP is not a very popular party in Tamil Nadu and the outfit is being criticised in the state for a host of issues, especially for imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit. You say you are in politics to bring about a change. Is it possible in a party which does not enjoy people’s support?

A: I believe that BJP as a party is kind of misrepresented or wrongly represented in Tamil Nadu. The party is not exactly how it is perceived in Tamil Nadu. I have seen the party in Karnataka and in other states too. BJP is a party which gives space for freedom of expression. And BJP also gives a lot of autonomy to its state units and they run it democratically. I think the Hindi issue has led to a wrong perception for the party in Tamil Nadu. I will definitely speak about my views on Hindi language after joining the party.