BJP, Hindu Aikya Vedi oppose temple opening in Kerala; Padmanabha temple revokes decision

Kerala government's decision to allow devotees at worship centres, especially major temples like Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, has been flayed by the BJP and Hindu Aikya Vedi, alleging that the government decision is aimed at addressing financial crunches.

Meanwhile, Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram revoked the decision to allow devotees through online token from Tuesday. The existing ban on devotees will continue till June 30, said a temple official.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran demanded that the government provide financial assistance to temples facing financial crunch instead of hastily opening them while COVID-19 cases were increasing. Hindu Aikya Vedi state general secretary R V Babu said urged that devotees should abstain from temples.

However, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran alleged that objections came from a political agenda over the issue. The same people who earlier demanded that temples be opened are now denouncing the decision.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 8

While all major temples including the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple are scheduled to allow devotees from Tuesday, Sabarimala temple will be opened by June 14. Devotees will be allowed only through the virtual queue.