BJP intensifies agitation over Telangana recruitment exams paper leaks

The Telangana BJP intensified its agitation over the competitive exams paper leaks in the state that is posing trouble for the K Chandrasekhar Rao government.

The Telangana state public service commission last week canceled the Group-I recruitment and a few other services exams following reports of exam papers leak that is riling the BRS.

Student bodies, job aspirants, and opposition parties have been in an agitation mode. On Saturday, TBJP chief Bandi Sanjay sat on a protest named “Nirudyoga Mahadharna” at the Indira Park in the city over the exam papers leaks and youth employment issues.

While the KCR government has constituted an SIT, and several accused were arrested including some lower-level TSPSC employees, the opposition party is demanding a sitting judge probe. The BJP is also questioning the continuation of the TSPSC chairman and members in their posts.

Bandi has alleged the role of minister KT Rama Rao in the scam and stated that his party would agitate till “the chief minister's son is dismissed.”

“The future of about 30 lakh job aspirants has been jeopardised under KCR rule. It is useless to hope that KCR will give jobs. Once the BJP comes to power, we will fill the two lakh vacant government posts. We will announce the job calendar every year along the lines of the UPSC,” said Bandi.

The Karimnagar MP said that he has been served notices for questioning the scam.

Bandi also accused the BRS and Congress of being more worried about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi than the unemployed youth of the state.

KCR, on Friday, stated the “disqualification from Parliament as the height of Narendra Modi's arrogance and dictatorship.” “Today is Black Day in the history of Indian democracy,” the CM said.

Bandi said that the TBJP will hold Nirudyoga (unemployed) marches in the district centres from 2 to 6 April to be followed by a Nirudyoga million march in the state capital.