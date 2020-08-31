BJP irked over selective leaking of Kerala's gold smuggling case details

Amidst BJP's allegations of selective leakage of information regarding gold smuggling probe, a customs official involved in the Kerala gold smuggling investigation was allegedly shifted from a direct charge for investigation.

Assistant commissioner N S Dev, who was playing key role in the gold smuggling investigation, was allegedly shifted to the legal cell of the customs preventive wing in Kochi.

However, a senior customs official said that the officer was still handling his charge and there was no question of removing him.

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran had also openly criticised selective leakage of information regarding the investigation. He even alleged that attempts were being made to mislead the investigation.

BJP leaders in Kerala also alleged that CPM-sympathisers in the customs were leaking out information selectively.

Earlier, a joint commissioner of customs at CGST and Central Excise in Thiruvananthapuram, Aniesh P Rajan, was transferred to Nagpur earlier. There were allegations that the officer was transferred for denying allegations that Kerala Chief Minister's office intervened to help the accused in the gold smuggling case.

Dev was leading the team that quizzed coordinating editor of Janam TV, Anil Nambiar. Janam TV is said to be a BJP supported channel. Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh had stated to the customs that Anil Nambiar had sought UAE Consulate's help for BJP. Portions of her statement to BJP in this regard were leaked out. This had caused much embarrassment to the BJP. The CPM and Congress even raised allegations against Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in this regard.