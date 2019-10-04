BJP issues notice to Karnataka MLA Yatnal

Bharatiya Janata Party issues show cause notice to party's Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his 'utterances against the party & its leaders.' The party has asked for an explanation within 10 days.

MLA Yatnal, who represents Bijapur City, said the recent developments created a notion among the people that Karnataka was being ignored just to sideline Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

“Even after the state suffered devastating floods, Modi didn’t tweet for us, but he did for the people of Bihar,” Yatnal said. “People will ask if Modi tweeted for Bihar just because elections are approaching there. Is this what people get for voting the BJP? The party should take it seriously. Or else, it will lose its ground in south India,” he said.

Yatnal also lashed out at the 25 BJP MPs from Karnataka, saying it was their responsibility to safeguard the interests of the state. In a jibe at Bangalore South MP Tejaswi Surya for his recent remarks that Karnataka didn’t require Central flood aid, Yatnal said, “He doesn’t know any problems. We built the party from scratch. If you know good English, you become an international leader, whereas it is us who work for rural people.”

More to follow