BJP Kerala picking holes in mass protests against CAA

In what could be considered as a pressure tactics, the BJP in Kerala is trying to pick holes in the mass stirs against CAA and NRC and settle scores.

After a BJP leader warned of Income Tax raids against actors who took part in a long march in Kochi on Monday against CAA and NRC, another BJP leader moved the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeking action against the organisers of the march alleging that children were forced to take part in it and raise slogans.

A campaign is also being spread, allegedly by BJP cadres, against a school in Ernakulam district of allegedly carrying out anti-national activity by conducting a protest meeting of students against CAA.

A local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha filed a petition against film makers Kamal and Aashiq Abu with the child rights commission in connection with the long march. The petitioner alleged that children below the age of 14, including those of many actors, were made to take part in the long march. This amounted to violation of children's rights. Hence action should be initiated against the organisers of the event, the petitioner urged.

Mr. Kamal told DH that no organisers of the event asked participants to bring their children. But some actors and other participants brought their children at their own wish only, he said.

The Commission is yet to take any steps on the petition.

The anti-national activity campaign was being spread against a Muslim organisation run school at Muvatupuzha on the outskirts of Ernakulam district. A protest meeting at the school premises in which students shouted 'Azadi' slogans against CAA and NRC had provoked the BJP cadres. Video footage of the event was also spread on the social media.

However, the school authorities maintained that it was done as per the suggestion of the school Parent Teacher Association and no anti-national acts were involved.