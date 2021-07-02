BJP Kerala president K Surendran to be quizzed in hawala fund case

BJP Kerala president to be quizzed in hawala fund case

Surendran was directed to appear on Tuesday at Thrissur

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 02 2021, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 21:08 ist
K Surendran. Credit: Facebook/@BJP4Kerala

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran has been issued a notice by the Kerala police in connection with a hawala fund robbery case.

The case pertained to robbery of Rs 3.5 crore hawala money, suspected to be meant for illegal electioneering. The highway robbery took place at Kodakara on the suburbs of Thrissur district on April 3, just ahead of the April 6 state assembly polls.

A Kozhikode native had complained to the police that Rs 25 lakh was robbed from his car by a gang. Later it was found that Rs 3.5 crore was stolen from the car.

Earlier some BJP local leaders as well as Surendran's close aides were quizzed in this connection.

K Surendran
Kerala
BJP

