BJP Kerala president K Surendran to be quizzed in hawala fund case

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran has been issued a notice by the Kerala police in connection with a hawala fund robbery case.

Surendran was directed to appear on Tuesday at Thrissur.

The case pertained to robbery of Rs 3.5 crore hawala money, suspected to be meant for illegal electioneering. The highway robbery took place at Kodakara on the suburbs of Thrissur district on April 3, just ahead of the April 6 state assembly polls.

A Kozhikode native had complained to the police that Rs 25 lakh was robbed from his car by a gang. Later it was found that Rs 3.5 crore was stolen from the car.

Earlier some BJP local leaders as well as Surendran's close aides were quizzed in this connection.