BJP Kerala president quizzed in hawala money robbery case

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran was quizzed by the Kerala police in connection with a hawala fund robbery case on Wednesday.
According to sources, Surendran was quizzed at Thrissur after those associated with the hawala money case were found to be in touch with a mobile phone connection in the name of Surendran's son. His close aides and some BJP local leaders were earlier quizzed in this connection.
Surendran told reporters after the quizzing that a politically motivated attempt to implicate BJP with the case was happening and the party would deal with it politically. A large section of BJP workers gathered near the Thrissur police club and shouted slogans supporting him.
The case pertained to a highway at Kodakara on the suburbs of Thrissur district on April 3, just ahead of the April 6 state assembly polls. A Kozhikode native had complained to the police that Rs. 25 lakh was robbed from his car by a gang. Later it was found that Rs. 3.5 crore was stolen from the car and there were allegations that it was hawala money meant for illegal electioneering.
