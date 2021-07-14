BJP Kerala president quizzed in hawala money robbery case

BJP Kerala prez quizzed in hawala money robbery case

His close aides and some BJP local leaders were earlier quizzed in this connection

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 14 2021, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 21:39 ist
BJP Kerala state president K Surendran. Credit: Twitter/@surendranbjp

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran was quizzed by the Kerala police in connection with a hawala fund robbery case on Wednesday.

According to sources, Surendran was quizzed at Thrissur after those associated with the hawala money case were found to be in touch with a mobile phone connection in the name of Surendran's son. His close aides and some BJP local leaders were earlier quizzed in this connection.

Surendran told reporters after the quizzing that a politically motivated attempt to implicate BJP with the case was happening and the party would deal with it politically. A large section of BJP workers gathered near the Thrissur police club and shouted slogans supporting him. 

The case pertained to a highway at Kodakara on the suburbs of Thrissur district on April 3, just ahead of the April 6 state assembly polls. A Kozhikode native had complained to the police that Rs. 25 lakh was robbed from his car by a gang. Later it was found that Rs. 3.5 crore was stolen from the car and there were allegations that it was hawala money meant for illegal electioneering.

BJP
Kerala
K Surendran

