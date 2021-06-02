BJP Kerala unit allegedly paid tribal leader to contest election

In an embarrassment to the BJP in Kerala, an audio message purported to be that of state president K Surendran offering Rs 10 lakh to tribal leader C K Janu for contesting the Assembly elections has emerged.

The BJP leadership in Kerala was already on the defensive as a probe into a highway robbery complaint in Thrissur district was leading to some party district leaders, following allegations of attempts to smuggle Rs. 3.5 crore illegal money for electioneering.

Janu, who is the founder leader of Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP), had contested unsuccessfully as an NDA candidate at Sulthan Batherry in Wayanad in this election as well as in 2016. She was suspended from the party recently, alleging involvement in vote trade as well as financial misappropriation.

JRP state treasurer Praseetha Azhikode on Wednesday alleged that Janu demanded Rs 10 lakh to contest as an NDA candidate and Surendran gave it. The transaction happened on March 6, Praseetha said.

An audio conversation purported to be one between Praseetha with Surendran about Janu's demand and Surendran agreeing to it has come out now.

While Surendran has not yet reacted to the audip clip, Janu denied the allegation. She said if she required any money from BJP leaders, she could have asked directly without engaging Praseetha or anyone else. Janu also said she would move legally against Praseetha for raising baseless allegations.

Meanwhile, BJP local leaders in Thrissur are under police scanner in connection with the highway robbery case. There were allegations that the highway robbery was a staged one by some party local leaders to siphon off illegal election funds suspected to be sourced from Karnataka and North Kerala.