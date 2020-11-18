BJP lacks guts to fight China, says Telangana CM; plans conclave of Oppn parties

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced a nationwide agitation, in association with like-minded parties, “against the anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-worker policies” of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

KCR said that the BJP government lacks the guts to fight China. “But they indulge in spectacular propaganda claiming high achievements. They create hype with attractive slogans like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', but do nothing actually. BJP is like an empty vessel that makes a loud noise.”

“The nation's GDP rate fell to record depths. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in a better position than us. If the Modi government continues, even Nepal’s GDP will surpass us."

He added that China, with a lesser GDP rate than India in the 80s, is now the second-biggest economy in the world.

"But our country is regressing due to the wrong policies, inept handling of the economy by the central government,” KCR said, continuing his tirade against the BJP and Modi.

KCR also revealed a plan to hold a conclave of the prominent Opposition parties’ leaders of the country in Hyderabad, in the second week of December.

The TRS supremo's statement comes days ahead of the Hyderabad local body polls, where the BJP is seen as the ruling party's principal rival.

Rao had announced plans of such conclave in January too, to bring together the non-BJP chief ministers opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Hyderabad, to discuss their plan of action. No such convention took place till now.

CM's idea of a 'federal-front' ahead of the 2019 general elections had received a lukewarm response from other political parties.

On Wednesday, addressing his party men in preparation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls scheduled on 1 December, Rao said the Modi government did precious little in the past six and half years.

“On the contrary, its wrong policies and false propaganda have pushed the country into regression. Since the Congress is pursuing action less politics, the responsibility to stand up and fight against the anti-people BJP policies rests with the other political parties,” KCR, as he is popularly known, said.

KCR alleged that the BJP led NDA government was willfully weakening the PSUs established by the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, “and withdrawing investments to hand them over to the corporate companies.”

“Modi, who claims to have sold tea on railway platforms in his childhood, is selling the railways now,” KCR said launching a direct attack on Modi.

TRS party chief expressed his party’s resolve “to oppose and stand up to the anti-people policies of the central government.”

“TRS is trying to get all the opposition parties of the country under one roof. In this regard, I spoke with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM P Vijayan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, DMK Chief MK Stalin, and the UP, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav, Shard Pawar, Prakash Singh Badal, HD Kumaraswamy, and the Left leaders. We have decided to work unitedly to fight against the BJP policies.”

The TRS president accused Modi as having done nothing for the welfare of the farmers, Dalits, tribals, and other sections.

“During the elections, they evoke public sentiments by referring to Pakistan, Pulwama, Kashmir to seek political mileage. They try to divide people on the religious lines. They try to instigate communal clashes and get political benefit out of it.”

A conclave with all these leaders would be held in the second week of December in Hyderabad, to discuss the movement to be launched across the country, standing by the farmers, workers and other sections who are becoming victims of the BJP's wrong policies, KCR said.